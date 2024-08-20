Egypt's Supply Minister Seeks To Boost Private Sector Involvement In Food, Trade Industries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk met with Muharram Hilal, Chairperson of the Egyptian Federation of Investor Associations, and a delegation of investors to discuss enhancing cooperation in the supply, internal trade, and food industries sectors.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on addressing challenges faced by investors and exploring potential solutions. The discussions were attended by Walid Abu El-Magd, Deputy Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, and Ahmed Kamal, Assistant Minister and official spokesperson for the ministry.

Farouk emphasized the state's commitment to attracting investments across various sectors and providing the necessary facilities to investors. He underscored the government's recognition of the private sector as a crucial partner in driving economic growth, particularly in sectors like internal trade, food industries, and commodity exchanges.

“The government is committed to strengthening effective partnerships with the private sector in internal trade, food industries, and commodity exchanges-key and vital sectors for the country,” Farouk said.

The meeting was part of the ministry's broader strategy to engage with investors and present investment and trade opportunities across different sectors. This proactive approach aims to capitalize on the ongoing collaboration and coordination among ministries and relevant authorities to maximize available investment and economic opportunities in Egypt.

“This comes in light of the ongoing collaboration and coordination among all ministries and relevant authorities to support investors and maximize the available investment and economic opportunities across all sectors in Egypt,” Farouk said.

During the meeting, Farouk listened attentively to the opinions and suggestions presented by investors, gaining insights into the challenges and obstacles they face, particularly in the supply and food industries sectors. He also shared the ministry's developmental vision, objectives, and work plan with the attendees, fostering a transparent and collaborative dialogue.

Hilal commended the Ministry of Supply's initiative, noting that it reflects a commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment that supports the growth of the supply, internal trade, and food industries sectors. He emphasized the importance of these sectors as key drivers of the Egyptian economy, contributing to overall economic growth and stability.

“These sectors are important due to their impact on other sectors and their role in driving the growth of the Egyptian economy,” Hilal said.

The delegation members expressed their ongoing willingness to cooperate and provide the necessary support to the ministry and its affiliated entities, highlighting a shared commitment to fostering a strong and sustainable investment landscape in Egypt.

The Egyptian Federation of Investor Associations, one of the largest non-governmental organizations in Egypt, comprises 50 investor associations nationwide and represents over 40,000 industrial establishments.