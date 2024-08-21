Kia, Tesla And Others To Recall Over 1 Lakh Cars For Faulty Parts

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 21 (IANS) Kia, Tesla and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 100,000 due to faulty components, the here said on Wednesday.

The four companies, including Ford Motor and GM Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters are recalling a combined 103,543 units of seven different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement, reports Yonhap news agency.

The problems that prompted the recall include faulty hood software in Tesla's Model Y, lack of durability in the hydraulic electric control unit of Kia's Pride compact, a faulty brake booster in Ford's Lincoln MKX SUV and software problems in the electronic brake control module of GM's Cadillac Lyriq all-electric sedan, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, BMW Korea, Hyundai Motor and two other carmakers voluntarily recalled more than 172,000 vehicles due to faulty components. The four companies, also including Kia and KGM Commercial, recalled 172,976 units of 103 different models.

The recall happened due to an error with the airbag module inflator of some BMW 320d units and a wiring error of the second-row seats of over 43,000 units of Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV.

Last month, Kia, Nissan Korea and three other carmakers voluntarily recalled more than 1,56,000 vehicles due to faulty components. The five companies, also including Hyundai Motor Co., Porsche Korea and Toyota Motor Korea Co., will recall 1,56,740 units of 32 different models.

The problems that prompted the recall include poor durability of the electronic control hydraulic unit of 1,39,478 units of the Sorento SUV model.

Also, 8,802 vehicles across eight Nissan models, including the Q50 model, were found to have defective manufacturing of the propeller shaft.