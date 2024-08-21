Ukraine Evacuates 3,860 Children From Donetsk Region Since Start Of August

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since early August, 33,000 people, including 3,860 children, were evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, who spoke at the of local and regional authorities under the President of Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of authorities, police, the emergency service, and humanitarian organizations, the process of evacuating Donetsk region has been duly set up. In the month of August alone, 33,000 people, including 3,860 children, were evacuated," the head of the region said.

He noted that this line of work continues in full swing as the police and emergency services drive armored vehicles toward the front line to take people out of the most dangerous areas.

Filashkin recalled that due to the deterioration of the situation in Donetsk region, a decision was made to strengthen the curfew in the 10-kilometer zone, which includes 172 settlements. Now it lasts from 17:00 to 9:00.

"The 5-kilometer zone includes five settlements: Myrnohrad, Selidove, Novohrodivka, Kurakhivka, and Hirnyk. There is a curfew from 15:00 to 11:00," the head of the administration added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of August 19, a total of 829 children remained in Myrnohrad and Selidove, where the curfew now lasts 20 hours.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Facebook