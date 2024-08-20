El-Wazir, General Motors Egypt Discuss Auto Industry Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Kamel El-Wazir met with representatives of General Motors Egypt to discuss the company's current and future projects in the country.

The Tuesday meeting focused on boosting the automotive industry and creating jobs in Egypt.

El-Wazir highlighted the government's commitment to developing the automotive industry, emphasizing its potential to meet local needs and export to international markets, particularly those with free trade agreements.

The minister said the meeting explored ways for General Motors to expand its operations in Egypt, including the expedited implementation of the Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP). The Chevrolet Optra is the first new model slated to be registered in the AIDP, with a high percentage of locally sourced components.

El-Wazir also revealed plans for the Ministry of Industry and General Motors Egypt to collaborate on training and education at vocational training centres. This includes establishing a dedicated school at the General Motors factory, where the company will contribute to developing curricula and practical training for students.

“Human resources are the cornerstone for achieving industrial development,” El-Wazir said.

The meeting also touched on boosting exports, particularly for industries with high local added value. The government is considering export incentives, including direct support for transportation costs. El-Wazir also reiterated the government's commitment to the 15% initiative to finance industry development, with specific sectors to be identified for targeted growth.

He emphasized the government's commitment to providing support to global automotive companies for production, expansion in the Egyptian market, and export.

“The Egyptian market possesses all the investment capabilities and resources necessary to establish a strong automotive industry,” El-Wazir said, citing a large consumer market, a skilled workforce, supporting industries, and a network of free trade agreements.

Sharon Nishi, Chairperson and Managing Director of General Motors Egypt and North Africa, echoed the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market, which she called“one of the most important markets in the Middle East and Africa.”

Nishi extended an invitation to El-Wazir to attend General Motors' celebration of the production of its one-millionth vehicle at the company's factory in Egypt on Sept. 22.

She emphasized the company's dedication to collaborating with the Ministry of Industry to increase the use of local components in its products. The company also plans to explore export opportunities for certain vehicle types to North African markets in the coming period.