Germany Summons Iranian Ambassador To Protest Closure Of German Language School In Tehran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Germany on Tuesday summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin to protest the closure of a German language school in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

“We condemn the actions of the Iranian security authorities against the German Language Institute in Tehran. This cannot be justified by anything. The Iranian ambassador is summoned to the Foreign Office. We call on the new Iranian to allow teaching to resume immediately,” an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“Language exchange is the basis of mutual understanding. The institute is a popular and recognized meeting place where people put a lot of personal effort into language acquisition under difficult conditions. The institute's employees are very committed to their work, which is also intended to strengthen the connection between people in Iran and Germany,” the official added.

Iranian authorities have closed the German Language Institute (DSIT) in Tehran. Security forces had sealed off the building in the north of the capital, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Pictures were reportedly shared on social media showing a large police presence in front of the language school.

Authorities justified the move by citing violations of Iranian laws, according to the Misan justice portal. Two "illegal" facilities in the Federal Republic of Germany have been closed, it said.

The German language school was founded in 1995 by the German Embassy in Tehran and offers language courses at levels A1 to C2, with certificates recognized in Germany.

It is self-funded through language courses and exam fees and is not affiliated with the Goethe-Institut. The language school currently employs 85 teachers, according to the German Foreign Ministry.