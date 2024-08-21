Germany Summons Iranian Ambassador To Protest Closure Of German Language School In Tehran
Germany on Tuesday summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin to
protest the closure of a German language school in Tehran,
Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.
“We condemn the actions of the Iranian security authorities
against the German Language Institute in Tehran. This cannot be
justified by anything. The Iranian ambassador is summoned to the
Foreign Office. We call on the new Iranian government to allow
teaching to resume immediately,” an unnamed Foreign Ministry
spokesperson said.
“Language exchange is the basis of mutual understanding. The
institute is a popular and recognized meeting place where people
put a lot of personal effort into language acquisition under
difficult conditions. The institute's employees are very committed
to their work, which is also intended to strengthen the connection
between people in Iran and Germany,” the official added.
Iranian authorities have closed the German Language Institute
(DSIT) in Tehran. Security forces had sealed off the building in
the north of the capital, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported,
citing eyewitnesses.
Pictures were reportedly shared on social media showing a large
police presence in front of the language school.
Authorities justified the move by citing violations of Iranian
laws, according to the Misan justice portal. Two "illegal"
facilities in the Federal Republic of Germany have been closed, it
said.
The German language school was founded in 1995 by the German
Embassy in Tehran and offers language courses at levels A1 to C2,
with certificates recognized in Germany.
It is self-funded through language courses and exam fees and is
not affiliated with the Goethe-Institut. The language school
currently employs 85 teachers, according to the German Foreign
Ministry.
