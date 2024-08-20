Egypt's Al-Mashat Meets With Saudi, UAE Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, met with both the Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates ambassadors to Egypt on Monday, emphasising the North African nation's commitment to strengthening economic relations with both Gulf nations.

During her meeting with Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Egypt, Al-Mashat highlighted the long-standing and close relationship between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, emphasising Egypt's commitment to developing cooperation in various fields. She noted the Egyptian government's focus on creating a more conducive investment environment to attract both domestic and foreign private investment.

Al-Mashat thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), for its support and funding of development projects in Egypt, aligning with the Egyptian Government's development efforts and Egypt Vision 2030. She detailed the diversity of projects funded by SFD, spanning various sectors, including health, education, supply, irrigation, electricity, transportation, roads and bridges, agriculture, and housing. Current projects being implemented in Egypt include residential complexes, King Salman University projects, horizontal silos for grain storage, the development of Qasr Al-Aini Hospital, irrigation and drainage pumping stations, and the establishment of basic healthcare units.

Al-Mashat also met with Mariam Khalifa Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates and Permanent Representative to the Arab States League in Egypt, to discuss ways to enhance mutual relations between the two countries.

Al-Mashat welcomed the UAE Ambassador in Cairo, highlighting the strong relationship between Egypt and the UAE, underscoring their shared history and culture. Al-Mashat emphasised the Egyptian government's commitment to reinforcing bilateral ties, pointing to the frequent visits between the leaders of both countries and the deep-rooted historical relationship.

She also addressed the advancements in industrial partnerships involving Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain, marking a new phase of economic relations with the launch of the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Development. This partnership aims to promote collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, food, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, textiles, metals, and petrochemicals.

Al-Mashat affirmed the government's efforts to attract and encourage both domestic and foreign investments and stimulate private sector growth to improve the overall financial and economic performance of the country, meeting the aspirations of the Egyptian people for development and progress.

Al-Mashat highlighted the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for UAE investments across various sectors and enhancing cooperation through initiatives supporting economic development and the transition to a green economy.

Al-Mashat expressed gratitude to the UAE, represented by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, for its support and funding of development projects in Egypt in line with the Egyptian government's development efforts and Egypt's Vision 2030.

The meeting also discussed the status of ongoing cooperation programs between Egypt and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, including grants for micro-projects. Cooperation between Egypt and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development began in 1974, making the fund one of Egypt's key development partners, contributing to numerous priority projects in sectors such as agriculture, industry, electricity, housing, roads, and agricultural development.