Air Defense Activated Near Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units are engaging incoming targets on the approaches to the Ukrainian capital.

That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The air raid alert remains in place! In the region, on the approaches to Kyiv, air defense is active," wrote the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko.

Russian drone kills man in Kherson region's Zmiivka

In most regions, including Kyiv, an air alert has been declared after a barrage of Russian attack drones was spotted in the Ukrainian airspace.

As reported, earlier this night, air defense forces were engaging enemy drones over Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade