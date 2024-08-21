Air Defense Activated Near Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert
Date
8/21/2024 12:15:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units are engaging incoming targets on the approaches to the Ukrainian capital.
That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The air raid alert remains in place! In the region, on the approaches to Kyiv, air defense is active," wrote the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko.
Read also:
Russian drone kills man in Kherson region's Zmiivka
In most regions, including Kyiv, an air alert has been declared after a barrage of Russian attack drones was spotted in the Ukrainian airspace.
As reported, earlier this night, air defense forces were engaging enemy drones over Kyiv region.
Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade
MENAFN21082024000193011044ID1108582901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.