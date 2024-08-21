No Plans To Raise Retirement Age In Ukraine - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the reduction of the working-age population, the has no intention to raise the retirement age.

This was reported by the of Social Policy, Oksana Zholnovych , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We will not raise (retirement age - ed.). The standard set in 2017 is optimal and should be maintained. It does not regulate the age of a person, focusing on the number of years in a job. At the same time, at the age of 65, under any circumstances, a may retire. Now, in my opinion, this is a normal option," she said.

At the same time, Zholnovych emphasized the need to support the skills of the elderly so that they remain on the labor market as long as possible. This includes increasing the level of their digital literacy.

"We should create conditions so that people of retirement age are willing to work and so that employers also consider them as a valuable resource," she said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of working-age population in Ukraine in 2024 dropped by nearly 40 percent against 2021 as a result of demographic processes.