Muni Long Releases Another Single Make Me Forget Produced By Tricky Stewart

A Song-Within-a-Song Approach Using D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" Sets the Stage for Another R&B Smash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's a hot summer for Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Muni Long as she storms the scene with her brand new single, "Make Me Forget." Produced by the legendary Tricky Stewart , this is the hot record that has taken over and set the pace for becoming one of the top R&B hits of 2024 as it steps into the adult top 10 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart. "Make Me Forget" is an enthralling ballad that shows off Muni Long's amazing vocal abilities within the lush and sultry production.

The special interpolation of D'Angelo's classic "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" offers a song-within-a-song effect, merging all classic R&B flourishes with today's influences. Such an innovative approach would allow Muni Long to evoke the soulful essence of the original track and to breathe fresh life into it, once again contemporized and relevant.

The lyrics to "Make Me Forget" dive deep into the intricacies of love and relationships.

The lines by Muni Long, "Though we might disagree, don't say nothin' you don't mean / Know when to walk away, when I'd rather let you stay / Gently put me in my place, leave when I need some space," describe the delicate web of interactions that go on between communication, boundaries, and emotional intimacy within a relationship. It's the main reason why many feel these lyrics are realistic and really go in-depth, which makes the song work.

One of the most important aspects of this track is interpolation, where one recreates part of a pre-existing song within the context of a new song. Here in "Make Me Forget," the classic piano arrangement of D'Angelo's classic is re-recorded so that Muni Long can create a poignant storyline of love, longing, and the emotional complexities of relations. The end product of this single has not only done justice to the original work but also introduced it to a new audience in its full form.

Muni Long is known for such previously chart-topping smashes as "Hrs & Hrs" and "Made for Me," both of which look primed to happen all over again on this album, with deeper emotional intoning about love and relationship songs. "Make Me Forget" is creating quite a buzz as it climbs the chart, and this is just a sample of what's to come for fans of her sophomore album from Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings.

Muni Long is managed by Chaka Zulu, the CEO of Ebony Son Entertainment, a giant in the music business with acknowledged and proven competencies in steering the careers of some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop. With expert guidance from Zulu and production genius from Tricky Stewart, "Make Me Forget" sets Muni Long to have another defining moment in her already outstanding career. Sign Ya Self for the latest on Muni Long, new releases, and tour dates.

