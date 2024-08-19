Azerbaijani Army Positions In Kalbajar Come Under Fire
On August 18, around 23:50, Armenian armed forces stationed near
the Zarkand settlement in the Basarkechar region opened fire using
small arms on Azerbaijani army positions in the vicinity of the
Damirchidam settlement in the Kalbajar region,
Azernews reportsb citing the press service of the
Ministry of Defense.
In response, the Ministry of Defense stated that Azerbaijani
Army units took appropriate retaliatory measures in the affected
area.
