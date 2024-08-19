Azerbaijani Army Positions In Kalbajar Come Under Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 18, around 23:50, Armenian stationed near the Zarkand settlement in the Basarkechar region opened fire using small arms on Azerbaijani positions in the vicinity of the Damirchidam settlement in the Kalbajar region, Azernews reportsb citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

In response, the of Defense stated that Azerbaijani Army units took appropriate retaliatory measures in the affected area.