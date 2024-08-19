France's Macron Announces Time For New PM Appointment
8/19/2024 12:14:08 AM
French President Emmanuel macron has to appoint a new prime
minister by August 28.
The French newspaper "Journal du Dimanche" published information
about this, Azernews reports, citing the publication.
Journal du Dimanche notes that Macron may choose a
non-politician candidate and keep some of his resigned ministers in
the new team.
On July 16, Macron accepted the resignation of French Prime
Minister Gabriel Attal. He, together with the government members,
will ensure the resolution of current issues before the appointment
of a new government.
On July 7, the second round of extraordinary elections to the
lower house of the republican parliament was held in France.
Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the leading New People's Front, has
announced that he is ready to form a government.
