Media City Qatar Appoints Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori As CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: With the full endorsement of the Board Members, Media City Qatar announced the appointment of Eng Jassim Mohamed Al Khori (pictured) as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly two decades of experience in project development and management, he brings a wealth of expertise to the role. His leadership is set to position Media City Qatar as a leading global hub for media content creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talents, aligning with the development of the national media and creative sector as envisioned in the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, 2024-2030.

As CEO, Al Khori will focus on advancing Media City Qatar's long-term corporate strategy, business development, and investment portfolio. He will oversee Media City Qatar's multifaceted mandate as a regulator, developer, and investor, offering essential services such as business incubation, permits, licenses, and state-of-the-art production facilities to media and creative professionals and companies. Additionally, his leadership will play a key role in driving media innovation, content creation, and digital transformation in Qatar through the organization.

Al Khori serves as Board Member of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg; Advisory Committee Member at UDST; and Advisory Committee Board Member at Texas A&M University at Qatar and Qatar University.

His past career highlights include valuable executive and technical experience in senior roles at top local and international companies, including Media City Qatar, North Oil Company (Qatar), Maersk Oil Qatar, Maersk Oil Research and Technology Centre (Qatar), Shell Exploration & Production (USA), Qatar Shell GTL (Qatar and Oman) and Schlumberger Oil Field Services (Qatar and GCC). Al Khori holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Qatar University and leadership certificates from Qatar Leadership Centre and INSEAD.