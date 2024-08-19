Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Show Video Of Battles In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian showed how they spot and eliminate Russian in Russia's Kursk region.

The Special Operations Forces Command published a relevant on their page, Ukrinform reports.

"Enemy servicemen are trying to hide in industrial zones, equipped positions and civilian houses. Soldiers of a Ukrainian Special Operations Forces unit are demonstrating part of their work on spotting and destroying enemy forces," the post reads.

"Ambushes, assaults, aiming artillery and taking prisoners are the daily work of Special Operations Forces operators on enemy territory," the command said.

Ukraine's offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already taken control of more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory and dozens of settlements in the Kursk region.

On August 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and announced the creation of a military commandant's office in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kursk region. Major General Eduard Moskaliov was appointed as its head.

According to the British news outlet The Independent, the Ukrainian Armed Forces could have captured about 2,000 Russian soldiers during an operation in the Kursk region.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, Ukrainian forces' operation in the Kursk region illustrates how the Ukrainians can use maneuver warfare to offset Russian manpower and materiel advantages.

Illustration photo: Special Operations Forces