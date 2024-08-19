80% households in Doha receive containers for waste segregation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: To boost recycling practices for sustainability and circular economy, the of Municipality has provided containers to about 80 percent households in Doha for sorting waste at source, said a top official.

“Under the second phase of the waste sorting at source programme, General Cleanliness Department is placing blue containers beside grey containers for disposing of recyclable materials and organic waste separately,” said Director of the Waste Recycling and Department Eng Hamad Jassim Al Bahr.

He said that this is part of a five-year plan adopted by the Ministry of Municipality represented by the General Cleanliness Department to provide two types of containers – blue and grey.



“About 80 percent areas in Doha received blue containers for collecting household wastes after segregation at source. Blue containers collect recyclable wastes which are being taken for the recycling plants operating in Al Afjah, Mesaieed,” said Al Bahr. He said that the Ministry is running a campaign to educate people about the importance of recycling practice and reducing waste.

“Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition is being held annually to promote recycling for sustainability. The 5th edition of the conference will be held this year,” said Al Bahr.

Located in Mesaieed Industrial Area, approximately 40km south of Doha, Al Ajfa is being developed as a hub for recycling industry to meet Qatar's ambitious goals for sustainability and circular economy.

“Fifty plots of lands have been allocated for building recycling factories in Al Afja for plastic, paper, wood, oil, medical waste, organic waste among others,” said.

He said that such recycling factories are needed in the country to reduce the waste for landfill.

Al Bahr said that the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department encouraged the sorting out waste at source programme across the country including household, companies, factories and institutions to reduce the bourdon on waste management.



The General Cleanliness Department placed 1,049 blue containers beside the existing grey containers in Umm Lakhba, Madinat Khalifa Al Shamalia, Al Markhiya, Nuaijah (41) and Hilal. Lejbailat, Hazm Al Markhiya and Al Qassar received 934 blue containers. Blue containers were also provided in Freej Abdul Aziz, Al Aseeri, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Muntazah, Al Salata Al Jadeeda, Al Duhail and Madinat Khalifa.

The blue containers are for recyclable materials such as glass, plastic, papers and metals and the grey containers are for food waste and cleaning materials. The second phase of the waste sorting at source programme, which is being implemented in Doha at first, will run for over two years until 2025 and will cover all households.

The waste sorting at source programme will be launched in Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Shamal in 2026. By the end of 2027, the programme will be implemented in Al Rayan, Al Wakra and Al Sheehaniya. The programme aims to boost recycling for sustainability and a circular economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.