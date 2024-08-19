Ministry Of Education Launches Back-To-School Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the back-to-school campaign for the new academic year 2024-2025 under the slogan“My School, My Second Home.”

This campaign is being held in partnership with Mowasalat Company (Karwa) and Msheireb Properties. The campaign will run from August 18 to 31.

The campaign will be held at Msheireb Galleria from August 18 to 31, daily from 4pm to 10pm. The event includes a range of fun and engaging activities to evoke old-school memories, such as a classroom displaying textbooks, old classroom tools, photographs, school films, and other educational materials.

The mobile library bus will be present in front of the Msheireb Galleria headquarters during the campaign from five in the evening until nine, offering interactive educational games through digital devices (iPad). These interactive games include questions and answers adapted from the curriculum, various reading books, and a drawing and colouring area.

From August 25 to August 31, in cooperation with Mowasalat Company (Karwa), a back-to-school pavilion will be held at Doha Festival City every day from 3pm to 9pm. This year's festival includes several activities, events, and games aimed at children, and several parties will participate by providing awareness workshops and interactive activities on the stage.

Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi said that the Back-to-School campaign is an annual campaign that aims to prepare students to return to learning in the school environment with their colleagues through various recreational and educational activities as schools prepare to receive our students on the first of next September.

Al Mohannadi praised the partners' contributions to this campaign and their belief in their active role in this preparation as an essential step that motivates students to learn and attend school from the first day of study.

Executive Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties Dr. Hafez Ali Abdullah said:“We are delighted to collaborate with our partners at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to host the second edition of the School Supplies Event at Msheireb Galleria. The rich educational heritage of Qatar has been a significant source of inspiration for this event, thanks to its distinctive and numerous details.

Through nostalgic displays of old school supplies, educational activities, and charitable initiatives, we aim to provide an unforgettable experience for many generations and age groups while encouraging our children to become outstanding students.” The back-to-school campaign, focusing on involving children and students in various educational and recreational activities, is designed to prepare them psychologically and mentally for the beginning of the new school year.