Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Exceed 600,000

Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Exceed 600,000


8/19/2024 2:12:50 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 600,470 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and August 19, 2024, including 1,120 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,513 Russian tanks (including five in the past 24 hours), 16,495 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 17,104 (+48) artillery systems, 1,165 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 925 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,437 (+5) cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,809 (+57) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,047 (+55) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,863 (+17) pieces of special equipment.


