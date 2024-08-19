Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Exceed 600,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 600,470 in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and August 19, 2024, including 1,120 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,513 Russian tanks (including five in the past 24 hours), 16,495 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 17,104 (+48) artillery systems, 1,165 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 925 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,437 (+5) missiles. The Russian army also lost 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,809 (+57) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,047 (+55) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,863 (+17) pieces of special equipment.