Prez Murmu Calls For Women's Safety On Raksha Bandhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu wished the people on the Raksha Bandhan, and also highlighted the importance of keeping women safe and respecting them.

"On the special day of Raksha Bandhan, I send my warm greetings and best wishes to everyone. This festival, which celebrates the love and trust between brothers and sisters, also teaches us to show care and respect to all sisters and daughters," the President said in her message.

The President also said, "I hope that on this day, everyone promises to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society."

Prime Narendra Modi wished the nation, saying, "I send my best wishes to everyone on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which shows the love between brothers and sisters. May this special day bring happiness, success, and good luck to everyone's life."

Home Minister Amit Shah also sent his greetings and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all families on Raksha Bandhan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone. This festival, which shows the strong bond between brothers and sisters, also reminds us of the importance of protection and security. I pray this festival brings blessings to your families and our country."

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also wished everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan, saying, "I send my warm greetings to all citizens on this beautiful festival of love and trust between brothers and sisters."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also wished the nation saying,“Respect for sisters is a mark of pride on the head of a brother! Immense congratulations to everyone on the most sacred festival of Rakshabandhan, adorning the unbreakable bond between sister and brother with Rakhi. May there be joy in all our families at every time and in every situation. May the bonds of relationships always remain strong. Best wishes!"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates love and the special bond between brothers and sisters, I send my heartfelt wishes to everyone. This festival promotes unity and reminds us of the equality of women in our society."

He also hoped that this festival would strengthen relationships of love and harmony across the country.