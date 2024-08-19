Asabi, Erin To Lead 15-Member WI U19 Women’S Squad For UK Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) St John's (Antigua), Aug 19 (IANS) Asabi Callender and Erin Deane will co-captains the 15-member West Indies U19 Women's squad selected for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom set to take place in January 2025 in Malaysia.

This tour will be a crucial part of the team's preparation for the ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup.

The tour will see the team participate in a series of highly competitive matches, including an England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) development tournament. This will feature teams from Scotland and Ireland, with the West Indies U19 women's team guaranteed three T20 matches.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe expressed his confidence in the squad and stated,“This tour is a critical stepping stone in our preparation for the ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup. The matches against strong international teams will test our players and help us fine-tune our strategies ahead of the global tournament.

In addition, three fixtures have been scheduled against an ECB Southern Under 19 Women's Regional Team, comprising two days of T20 doubleheaders and a 30-over match on the third day.

WI U19 women's squad:

Asabi Callender (co-captain), Erin Deane (co-captain), Elecia Bowman, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Dicoreya Collymore, Trisha Hardat, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Brianna Harricharan, Danellie Manns, Jessica O'Rosco, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes