(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: With the recent increase in visitors to Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has released information on emergency medical and assistance for them.

It is designed to help visitors understand the healthcare system in Qatar in case emergency medical treatment and assistance are required.

According to a leaflet published online, visitors can access emergency medical treatment at HMC with mandatory insurance. To ensure all visitors get quality healthcare, if needed, Qatar introduced the Mandatory Visitor Insurance Scheme in 2023.

The Mandatory Visitor Health Insurance Scheme will cover visitors for up to QR150,000 for emergency medical treatment. The scheme requires that a condition be categorized as a medical emergency to be covered. If individuals are unsure, HMC advises them to speak to a member of the insurance coordination team in the Emergency Department, who will assist them or direct them to the most suitable medical facility.

If one proceeds with treatment and their condition is not categorised as a medical emergency, they will be subject to payment.

If a person's condition is a medical emergency and their treatment cost exceeds the covered amount, their private insurance might cover the additional costs, depending on their policy coverage.

They could be required to make a payment if not. On the other hand, if their condition is not categorized as a medical emergency, it will not be covered by Qatar's Mandatory Visitor Health Insurance Scheme. However, their private insurance might cover some or all of their treatment, depending on the policy coverage.

It should be noted that if HMC does not have an agreement with their insurance company, they will need to pay for their treatment upfront and then seek reimbursement from their insurance company according to its policy. If their insurance company is on HMC's approved list, HMC will bill the insurer directly.

Since 2023, all visitors to Qatar, except GCC nationals, need to pay for any medical treatment they require during their visit. However, the mandatory insurance scheme covers up to QR150,000 for emergency medical treatment, QR 35,000 for emergency medical assistance (including ambulance transportation and evacuation to their home country), QR50,000 for COVID-19 and quarantine, and QR10,000 for repatriation of mortal remains.

However, in case the visitor does not have mandatory insurance but has private medical health insurance, treatment, whether categorised as a medical emergency or not, might be covered by private insurance depending on the policy, and therefore, individuals might be subject to payment. If HMC did not have an agreement with the visitor's insurance company they would be required to pay for their treatment upfront and then seek reimbursement from their insurance company.