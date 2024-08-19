عربي


Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Vietnam's Ambassador

8/19/2024 2:19:46 AM

QNA

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met with Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

