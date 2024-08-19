AURAK tailors Bachelor in Artificial Intelligence to produce market-ready graduates, as AI grows 37.3 % annually

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) Foreseeing the big impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to make across industries, the American University of Ras Asl Khaimah (AURAK) has tailored its four-year Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence program to produce market-ready graduates.

The development comes amid findings that AI is set to become a powerful force in our life and job market. AI is set to revolutionize diverse industries, with projected annual growth rate of 37.3% between now and 2030, according to Grand View Research. The World Economic Forum has predicted that AI will create around 97 million new jobs, potentially countering workforce displacement concerns. PwC reveals that growth in jobs demanding AI specialist skills has outpaced growth in all jobs, and these jobs carry up to a 25% wage premium on average.

Seizing the moment, AURAK has designed a program that teaches students the fundamentals of AI, Machine Language (ML), computer vision, robotics, and natural language processing. Through various opportunities, including internships, collaborative design projects, and research projects, students can apply their skills and gain real-world experience in the field. The program leads to a wide range of career opportunities, such as AI Engineer, Data Scientist, ML Engineer, Robotics Engineer, NLP Engineer, Computer Vision Engineer, AI Product Manager, and AI Consultant.

“AURAK was the first UAE university to launch a comprehensive bachelor program in AI, in response to AI’s unprecedented impact on the global labor market,” said Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost, AURAK. “We have designed the program to prioritize practical skills through industry partnerships, hands-on lab work, and a curriculum that keeps up with the newest advancements in the field. We are delighted to say that the program has generated an overwhelming response from prospective students and their families.”

Dr. Khouloud Salameh, Associate Professor and Chairperson, AURAK’s Computer Science and Engineering Department, explains: “We launched the Bachelor of Science in AI to address the increasing demand for AI professionals. Our unique approach -- which includes strong industry collaboration and a focus on real-world applications -- sets us apart. Additionally, we offer a Minor in AI for Architecture and Engineering students to significantly enhance their employability. By combining their expertise with AI skills, students are better equipped to address complex challenges in their respective fields, making them more competitive in the job market.”

AURAK offers state-of-the-art AI lab facilities designed to support cutting-edge research and practical learning. The labs are equipped with advanced hardware and software tools that allow students to experiment with AI models, work on real-world projects, and collaborate with industry partners.

AURAK’s AI program is directly aligned with the UAE's national strategy to become a leader in AI by 2031. The curriculum is designed to produce graduates who are not only proficient in AI technologies but also capable of contributing to the country’s AI initiatives across various sectors.

Globally, people with AI skills are in huge demand and they also draw higher salaries. According to a PwC study, workers with specialist AI skills carry up to a 25% wage premium on average. McKinsey Global Institute projects that by 2030, some 70% of companies will have embraced the AI revolution and adopted at least one type of AI technology.





