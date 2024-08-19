Kerala: Former Bank Manager, Accused Of Embezzling 26 Kg Of Pawned Gold In Vadakara, Apprehended In Telangana

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant breakthrough, Telangana have apprehended Madha Jayakumar, the former manager of of Maharashtra's Vadakara branch, in connection with the theft of 26 kg of pawned gold. Jayakumar, who had been untraceable, will be arrested and brought back to Kerala by the probe team of Kerala police.

The case involves a complex web of events, including a suspicious loan transaction and fake gold. The manager, who had been with the bank for three years, left the branch and a new manager discovered that 26 kg of in bank's possession was fake. Madha Jayakumar also didn't take charge at the branch, where he was transferred to. He was untraceable, and his phone was switched off. Jayakumar then released a video claiming innocence and implicating a private financial institution and a zonal manager. He also said the gold belonged to a private financial institution, and an agricultural loan was sanctioned as per the directions of the zonal manager.



The police investigation is underway, with a focus on examining bank records, questioning the private financial institution's employees and owners, and interrogating the zonal manager accused by Jayakumar. The investigation will also look into the private financial institution mentioned by Madha Jayakumar and the employees and owners of the institution will be quizzed. The police will also question the zonal manager of the bank, who Madha Jayakumar claims was behind the theft.