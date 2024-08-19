Raksha Bandhan 2024: Chocolate Tart To Instant Brownie, Easy Desserts To Make At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A special day for the siblings will be celebrated on August 19, 2024, and if you think only gifting can make this day wonderful, you are wrong. What better day would be to surprise your brother and family members by cooking something for them? Don't panic, cooking isn't that hard as Chef Aarushi Khanna, Founder of Frost has come up with some easy desserts.



Instant Brownie

Ingredients

Dark chocolate-50 gm

Soft butter-30 gm

Powdered Sugar-55 gm

Curd-50 gm

Purpose flour-65 gm

Cocoa powder-5 gm

Baking powder-1/2 tsp

Choco chips-2 tbsp

Instructions

1. In a bowl add butter and chocolate and melt it in the microwave

2. Add sugar and curd and mix it till combined

3. Sieve the dry ingredients in the batter and mix it along don't over

mix

4. Fold in the choco chips

5. Add the batter to a lined microwave-safe dish and add some

choco chips on the top

6. Micro it for 2 min or until baked

No-bake chocolate tart







Ingredients

Crushed biscuits-30

Butter-40 gm(add more if needed)

Dark chocolate/compound-150 gm

Fresh Cream-75 ml

Instructions

1. Mix biscuits and butter such that it does not crumble

in first then spread it to a 6-inch tart tin with a removable bottom

and set it for 30 minutes in the refrigerator

2. Now, warm up the fresh cream and then add in the chocolate

to form a smooth mixture with any lumps(micro if needed)

3. Pour this prepared filling into the tart base

4. Refrigerate it for 2-3 hours or until it sets

Fusion Tea Cake

Ingredients

Plain yogurt- 120 gm

Vegetable oil-60 ml

Powdered sugar-120 gm

Purpose flour-180 ml

Khoa/Mawa-15 gm

Vanilla essence-1 tsp

Baking powder-1 tsp

Baking soda-1/2 tsp

Cardamom powder-1/2 tsp

Pista-3 tbsp

Almonds-2 tbsp

Instructions

1. In a bowl, mix sugar, oil and curd

2. Add mawa and combine it

3. Sieve all dry ingredients into the mixture and combine it along

4. Fold in half of pistachios

5. Add the batter into a lined loaf tin and top it off with leftover

almonds and pistachios

6. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 min or until a toothpick

comes out clean



Motichoor laddoo parfait

Ingredients

Motichoor laddoo-4 pieces

Cream cheese-40 gm

Cardamom powder-1 tsp

Whipped cream-60 gm

Chopped pistachios-2 tbsp

Instructions

1. Crumble the motichoor laddoo

2. Whip up the cream and combine the cream cheese along

with cardamom powder

3. Take a glass/mousse tub, add a layer of crumble motichoor

laddoo then a layer of cream cheese filling, and repeat it till filled

4. Top it off with pistachios

5. Set it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes