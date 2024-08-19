Raksha Bandhan 2024: Chocolate Tart To Instant Brownie, Easy Desserts To Make At Home
August 19, 2024
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A special day for the siblings will be celebrated on August 19, 2024, and if you think only gifting can make this day wonderful, you are wrong. What better day would be to surprise your brother and family members by cooking something for them? Don't panic, cooking isn't that hard as Chef Aarushi Khanna, Founder of Frost has come up with some easy desserts.
Instant Brownie
Ingredients
Dark chocolate-50 gm
Soft butter-30 gm
Powdered Sugar-55 gm
Curd-50 gm
Purpose flour-65 gm
Cocoa powder-5 gm
Baking powder-1/2 tsp
Choco chips-2 tbsp
Instructions
1. In a bowl add butter and chocolate and melt it in the microwave
2. Add sugar and curd and mix it till combined
3. Sieve the dry ingredients in the batter and mix it along don't over
mix
4. Fold in the choco chips
5. Add the batter to a lined microwave-safe dish and add some
choco chips on the top
6. Micro it for 2 min or until baked
No-bake chocolate tart
Ingredients
Crushed biscuits-30
Butter-40 gm(add more if needed)
Dark chocolate/compound-150 gm
Fresh Cream-75 ml
Instructions
1. Mix biscuits and butter such that it does not crumble
in first then spread it to a 6-inch tart tin with a removable bottom
and set it for 30 minutes in the refrigerator
2. Now, warm up the fresh cream and then add in the chocolate
to form a smooth mixture with any lumps(micro if needed)
3. Pour this prepared filling into the tart base
4. Refrigerate it for 2-3 hours or until it sets
Fusion Tea Cake
Ingredients
Plain yogurt- 120 gm
Vegetable oil-60 ml
Powdered sugar-120 gm
Purpose flour-180 ml
Khoa/Mawa-15 gm
Vanilla essence-1 tsp
Baking powder-1 tsp
Baking soda-1/2 tsp
Cardamom powder-1/2 tsp
Pista-3 tbsp
Almonds-2 tbsp
Instructions
1. In a bowl, mix sugar, oil and curd
2. Add mawa and combine it
3. Sieve all dry ingredients into the mixture and combine it along
4. Fold in half of pistachios
5. Add the batter into a lined loaf tin and top it off with leftover
almonds and pistachios
6. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 min or until a toothpick
comes out clean
Motichoor laddoo parfait
Ingredients
Motichoor laddoo-4 pieces
Cream cheese-40 gm
Cardamom powder-1 tsp
Whipped cream-60 gm
Chopped pistachios-2 tbsp
Instructions
1. Crumble the motichoor laddoo
2. Whip up the cream and combine the cream cheese along
with cardamom powder
3. Take a glass/mousse tub, add a layer of crumble motichoor
laddoo then a layer of cream cheese filling, and repeat it till filled
4. Top it off with pistachios
5. Set it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes
