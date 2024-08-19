Enemy Attacks Ten Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region On Aug 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 333 strikes on ten towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, August 18.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian carried out on Kamianske and Huliaipole. Some 223 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, and Novomykolaivka. Four MLRS targeted Robotyne and Levadne. Russian invaders also launched 104 artillery strikes on Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Dolynka, and Levadne.

"There were four reports about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure objects. Civilians were not affected," Fedorov said.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration