Enemy Attacks Ten Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region On Aug 18
Date
8/19/2024 1:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 333 strikes on ten towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, August 18.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian troops carried out airstrikes on Kamianske and Huliaipole. Some 223 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, and Novomykolaivka. Four MLRS attacks targeted Robotyne and Levadne. Russian invaders also launched 104 artillery strikes on Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Dolynka, and Levadne.
Read also:
Air defense forces down all kamikaze drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine overnight
"There were four reports about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure objects. Civilians were not affected," Fedorov said.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
MENAFN19082024000193011044ID1108573838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.