Andre Russell To Miss T20I Series Against SA As WI Announce 15-Man Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) St John's (Antigua), Aug 19 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, opting to take a break for rest and recovery, as West Indies' announced 15-man squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The 36-year-old, who recently competed in both the home and The Hundred with London Spirit will be absent after a hiatus of three-months continuous cricket.

Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket stated,“Andre Russell requested a period of rest and recovery as well as Jason Holder who played five back-to-back five Tests against England and South Africa. During this period, they will work closely with the CWI science and medicine team.”

In addition to Russell, former captain Jason Holder will also sit out the series to recuperate, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph continues his extended break. Opening batter Brandon King, who sustained a side strain during the Super Eight clash against England, remains unavailable as he works toward full fitness. King's absence opens the door for Shai Hope or the emerging Alick Athanaze to partner Johnson Charles at the top of the order.

West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy views the series against South Africa as a crucial opportunity for the team to reset and refine their game plan. Reflecting on recent encounters with the Proteas, Sammy acknowledged the mixed results but expressed confidence in the squad's ability to rise to the challenge.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup in sight, Sammy emphasised the importance of this series as a stepping stone in their long-term plans.

Head Coach Daren Sammy remarked,“Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan. We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I'm confident in the squad we've selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success.”

Among the new faces in the squad is all-rounder Matthew Forde, who has caught the eye with his performances for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) under Sammy's guidance.

Forde's ability to swing the new ball and deliver big hits down the order offers a fresh dynamic to the team. Spin-bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen also returns to the side after missing out on the T20 World Cup.

Allen, who played a key role in Jaffna Kings' triumph in the Lanka Premier League, adds further depth to a spin attack that already features Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase.

Shimron Hetmyer retains his spot in the squad despite not playing a single match during the 2024 T20 World Cup. The talented left-hander last featured in a T20I for West Indies in December 2023 and will be eager to make a strong comeback.

The three-match T20I series will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, with all games scheduled as part of double-headers alongside matches in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

West Indies Squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.