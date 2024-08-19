Yoon's Korea Unification Vision: Liberation, Not Engagement

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered a dramatically different vision of Korean unification in his Liberation Day speech on August 15, an annual observance in South Korea that marks the end of Japanese colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.

In his speech , President Yoon framed unification as completing the unfinished task of liberation and the triumph of“freedom” over the North Korean system.

“The freedom we enjoy must be extended to the frozen kingdom of the North, where people are deprived of freedom and suffer from poverty and starvation,” Yoon said.“Only when a unified free and democratic nation rightfully owned by the people is established across the entire Korean Peninsula will we finally have complete liberation.”

His vision clearly rejects the legitimacy of the“Democratic People's Republic of Korea” (as the North Korean state is officially named) and the idea of unification through a gradual process of integration and extensive cross-border cooperation.

It's a concept that was famously embodied in the progressive Sunshine Policy of the late President Kim Dae-jung but also largely embraced by conservative successors, such as Park Geun-hye in her hallmark 2014 speech on unification.

Furthermore, Yoon's speech occurred amid heightened inter-Korean tensions, growing domestic partisanship and Japanese actions that risk bilateral uncertainty.

Yoon laid out a set of proposals to accomplish this goal, such as the creation of a new inter-Korean working group to hold talks on a wide range of issues from economic cooperation to disaster relief.

But the thrust of his speech focused on efforts to support human rights in the North actively, deepen the flow of information into the closed society and support those who have defected to the South.

The intent is to build support within the North for what amounts to, though it is not directly stated, de facto regime change.“If more North Koreans come to recognize that unification through freedom is the only way to improve their lives and are convinced that a unified Republic of Korea will embrace them, they will become strong, friendly forces for a freedom-based unification,” he said.