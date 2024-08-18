Ukrainian Forces Hit Plant In Rostov Region That Supplied Oil Products For Russian Army
8/18/2024 6:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kavkaz plant in Russia's Rostov region, which was storing oil and oil products for the Russian military.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On the night of August 18, the Kavkaz plant in Russia's Rostov region was attacked. It was used for storing oil and oil products that were also supplied for the needs of the Russian occupation army,” the statement said.
At least two fires broke out on the territory of the facility. More detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.
The operation was carried out by the forces and means of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff said and added:“Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation continue.”
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 18, a group of drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region.
