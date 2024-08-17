8WONDER Mega Music Festival And International Autumn Festival To Debut In Hanoi Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 August 2024 - VinWonders proudly announces the 8WONDER Moon Festival, an unprecedented autumn festival set to take place at Ocean City - an urban complex in Eastern Hanoi from September 6-8, 2024. The festival's highlight will be the world class concert on the night of September 7, marking Southeast Asia's first event to simultaneously feature top-tier US-UK and KPOP stars: three-time GRAMMY® Award winner NE-YO, famous Korean B.I, and leading V-Pop artists.







World-renowned hitmaker NE-YO will be the special star of the 8WONDER Moon Festival 2024. He has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time hitmakers, winning three GRAMMY awards, earning two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and generating over 23 billion streams across his entire music catalog. His iconic discography was celebrated earlier this year, when he performed his NPR Tiny Desk concert that included chart-topping hits such as "So Sick," "Sexy Love," "Because of You" and "Miss Independent." Most recently, he celebrated a new chapter in his career, considering he just unveiled his new single "2 Million Secrets" to mark his first release as a fully-independent artist.



Adding to the excitement, famous Korean rapper B.I. will set the stage on fire with his dynamic performances. A multi-talented artist with songwriting, producing, and performing abilities, B.I has created a global sensation with his single "BTBT," which charted in Spotify's Viral 50 in 51 regions, reached number one in iTunes in 49 regions. He was the first artist from Asia to participate in the Grammy Academy's Global Spin performance series and has been highlighted multiple times by TIME magazine for his notable album and song. B.I has demonstrated his immense popularity with his upcoming grand tour of 14 major cities in Europe.



Sharing the 8WONDER stage with these international stars will be some of Vietnam's most beloved artists, including Chi Pu, HIEUTHUHAI, and the talented Gerdnang band (HurryKng, Negav, Manbo) from the nation's most popular TV show. With explosive and unexpected collaborations, the 8WONDER Moon Festival promises a vibrant and inspiring musical experience, creating a multi-layered emotional journey for all attendees.



Beyond music and top-notch performances, the 8WONDER Moon Festival 2024 will feature an unprecedented autumn festival spanning three days from September 6-8, 2024. Hosted in Ocean City – the "new destination city" in the east of Hanoi – the festival will take visitors on a global autumn journey, featuring unique experiences from five continents. The Venice zone, with its Italian-inspired architecture, will bring the golden European autumn to Hanoi with an Italian Autumn Food Festival, Beer Land Festival, EDM Orchestra Fest along with fashion shows, street art performances, and the Green Playground experience area. In the Little Hong Kong and K-Town zone, Hanoi's autumn and Asian autumn festivals will be recreated through the Korean Food Festival, Korean cultural experience booths, Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival, Jinju Lantern Street, the Beer Splash Festival, fireworks shows, and the Kite Festival at the Kingdom of Light Square. VinWonders Water Park and Wave Park will host various sports and entertainment activities such as the Wonder Water War, beach sports, pool parties, and the Ocean Youth Camp.



As announced by the organizers, tickets for the 8WONDER Moon Festival will officially go on sale at 8:00 PM on August 16 on the VinWonders website (VinWonders) and mobile app. There are four general admission ticket categories for standing areas around the main stage, where guests can fully immerse themselves in the vibrant performances. Ticket prices range from VND 900,000 for GA5-GA6 areas, VND 1.6 million for GA3-GA4 areas, and VND 2 million for GA1-GA2 areas per person. VIP B-C seating is priced at VND 6 million per ticket, which includes a complimentary drink and an exclusive gift set. The highest tier, VIP A seating, costs VND 8 million per ticket and is located in a completely separate central grandstand. SVIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive privileges: a soft drink, an exclusive 8WONDER gift set, and free admission to VinWonders Wave Park and Water Park on September 7.







The 8WONDER Moon Festival 2024, set to take place on the night of September 7, 2024, in Ocean City (Hanoi), will feature spectacular performances by the world's top music superstars and numerous talented V-Pop artists. It promises to be the largest and most impressive mega music event of the year for Hanoi residents and tourists alike. Following the remarkable success of the 8WONDER Summer in Nha Trang and 8WONDER Winter in Phu Quoc in 2023, this event will further solidify 8WONDER's position as a world-class mega music festival on the global entertainment map – organized by VinWonders, a brand under Vingroup.











