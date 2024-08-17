Headliners: Helena Maus

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Archetype CEO Helena Maus, who is adding oversight of Next 15's tech agency collective, Marker, to her responsibilities .



What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



This is an era of unprecedented change. Generative AI, fewer client resources, hybrid work... But with change comes opportunity. This is why we created Marker Collective, to craft a future where technology helps our people be even more strategic helping clients accomplish their goals more efficiently and effectively.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



Political leanings aside, it is hard to overlook the momentum happening in the Harris campaign. It is refreshing and energizing to see them latch onto cultural moments – think Brat summer – to engage an audience in a relevant, authentic and timely way, without a hint of pandering.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



A year ago, leaders from Archetype, Nectar, and Outcast came together to envision a future of deeper collaboration, greater client success, and tech-driven innovation. By developing trust and real partnership, while also welcoming our Chief Product and Technology Officers, that vision is now a reality. It's a dream come true.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



I've gotten increasingly clear on my purpose, which is to help other people feel more successful in their lives and in their careers. I derive a tremendous amount of energy from other people's success.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



This is a work in progress for me. I'd built up some good habits coming out of quarantine but some of those have slipped away as I've turned more attention to larger work-related opportunities. This question is a good reminder that I need to rebuild those habits!



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I recently read

James

by Percival Everett, a retelling of Huckleberry Finn through James's eyes. It reinforced the lesson that shared experiences contain multiple realities. I believe I can craft my own reality by choosing my own lens. Is something a struggle or an opportunity? That is up to me.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



Arranging flowers. Or arranging anything really. Creating order from chaos is my jam!



