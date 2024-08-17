New Venom F5 'Stealth Series' Celebrates Extreme Personalization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Hennessey's ultra-limited Stealth Series pairs exceptional craftmanship with extreme performance

+$3m 'Hypersonic Blue' Stealth Series F5 confirmed as final Roadster build Stealth Series trio sold out ahead of Monterey Car Week public debut



Images: New Hennessey Venom F5 'Stealth Series' in 'Elemental Green'

SEALY, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has revealed the 'Stealth Series' – a new, ultra-limited trio of its 1,817 bhp Venom F5 hypercar. Celebrating intricate, skilled craftmanship and the finest, most elaborate individualization options, just three models are to be built to the exclusive Stealth Series specification.

Only available on track-focused Revolution models, the Stealth Series balances exposed carbon fiber, in black and tinted forms, with painstakingly hand-painted body panels. Unique to the Stealth Series, the exposed carbon fiber runs from the nose-mounted 'H-badge' down the entire spine of the hypercar. The exposed carbon 'reveal' initially broadens to meet the windscreen before flowing over the roof and narrowing organically – past the engine cover for the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged 'Fury' motor – right to rear deck's trailing edge above the mid-mounted quad tailpipes.

Beyond the meticulous engineering and construction of the car and its powertrain, each Stealth model requires around 2,350 manhours just to create the flawless carbon fiber body and chassis, with a further 650 to 750 manhours to complete each complex paint treatment. Craftsmen hand lay the cosmetic carbon fiber, hand-paint every exterior panel, painstakingly upholster every piece of the dash, seats, and doors, embroider the 'Hennessey' script, and include personalized 'easter eggs' – unique to each customer. Every detail is considered in the utmost detail by Hennessey's design team, from using the finest hand-laid carbon fiber found anywhere in the automotive industry, to the imperceptible surface changes from exposed carbon, to paint, to accent color on the bodywork.

Just three of the uniquely American models make up the ultra-exclusive series of Venom F5 hypercars. Part of the 99-car total Venom F5 production run, all three models sold even before the series was shown at The Quail, during Monterey Car Week.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Everyone knows that the Venom F5 is the most extreme, powerful, and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world, but the real selling point for our customers is the craftmanship, quality, beauty, and attention to detail. Combining all these elements into the Stealth Series creates a unique art piece that celebrates the finest craftmanship alongside raw, visceral, unapologetic American horsepower.”

Hennessey's design team works closely with Stealth Series owners to curate a specification that will achieve immortality through careful, thoughtful personalization. For example, unique features on the Stealth Series specifications shown at The Quail include tinted carbon fiber inside and out, body color-matched brake calipers, and personal racing numbers ghosted into the carbon fiber.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design :“In creating the unique specification for the limited-edition Venom F5 Stealth Series, we were inspired by the hypercar's aerodynamic form and the beauty, authenticity, and craftmanship of its exposed carbon fiber. The Stealth Series is a 'best of both worlds' presentation of exquisite, exposed carbon fiber and world-class, impactful paintwork that accentuates the F5's form.”

Hennessey debuted the Venom F5 Stealth Series at The Quail on Friday August 16 during Monterey Car Week in California. The Hennessey display featured a Revolution Roadster and Revolution Coupe version of the Stealth Series cars with attendees able to soak up the quality and attention to detail in the Californian sun. While exact customer specification costs remain private, the complete build price for each Stealth Series car exceeds $3 million.

The third Stealth Series model is a Venom F5 Revolution in coupe form. Distinguishing the track-honed Revolution from its regular Coupe sibling is a full-width rear-mounted carbon fiber wing, roof-mounted air scoop, a significantly larger front splitter and rear diffuser. The Revolution features reworked suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry alongside dive planes ahead of each front wheel that channel air to improve grip at turn-in.

In March this year, a Revolution coupe confirmed the Venom F5's status as 'America's Hypercar' by setting a new production car lap record of 2:10.90 at Circuit of The Americas. The company then turned its engineering focus to a push towards the car's +300 mph V-max, building on the 271.6 mph set during its development. Continuing its evolution, Hennessey set a production car World Record speed achieving 221.92 mph in the standing half mile.

Design, specification, and assembly of each Venom F5 is carried out just 100 miles from COTA at Hennessey's HQ in Sealy, Texas. Hennessey has already built and delivered 24 Venom F5 Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution models to customers across the U.S. and around the world with a further 16 orders booking out build slots through 2024 and 2025.

Potential buyers can apply to own a Venom F5 at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com . Alternatively, interested parties can call Hennessey on +1 979 885 1300, or contact the company's network of U.S. and international retailers.

Unique specification enhancements for the two Venom F5 Stealth Series models shown at The Quail are as follows.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Stealth Series – 'Elemental Green'



Exposed black carbon fiber front-to-rear 'Stealth' reveal: front splitter; wing mirrors; roof scoop; engine cover with black aluminum vents; side pod air intake; lower door sill; rear wing with ghosted Hennessey script; CNC-cut rear panel; rear diffuser

Unique racing number '44' ghosted into front splitter and rear wing end plates

Elemental Green exterior body panels

Gold accent stripe: front splitter; front clam, edging carbon fiber; door sills; roof scoop; rear deck, edging engine cover trailing edge; rear diffuser, tracing rear-facing surface

Matte tinted gold-finish wheels

Black brake calipers with gold Hennessey logo

8 microns thin aluminum Stealth badge beneath clearcoat on rear decklid

Black interior carbon fiber

'Stealth X of 3' interior plaque

Charcoal leather for: seat pads; door cards; dash

Gold leather for: contrasting inner thigh section

Black leather for: steering wheel, with gold stitching Gold Hennessey-embroidery on shoulder-level seat pad



Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster Stealth Series – 'Hypersonic Blue'



Blue-tinted exposed carbon fiber front-to-rear 'Stealth' reveal: front splitter; wing mirrors; roof scoop; engine cover with silver aluminum vents; side pod air intake; lower door sill; rear wing with ghosted Hennessey script; CNC-cut rear panel; rear diffuser

Unique racing number '23' ghosted into front splitter and rear wing end plates

Hypersonic Blue exterior body panels

Hypersonic Blue accent stripe on roof scoop

Blue painted wheels

Blue brake calipers with white Hennessey logo

8 microns thin aluminum Stealth badge beneath clearcoat on rear decklid

Blue-tinted interior carbon fiber: air vents and central 'waterfall'

'Stealth X of 3' interior plaque

Ink Blue leather for: seat pads; door cards; dash

Marine Blue leather for: steering wheel; contrasting seat pads; contrasting inner thigh section

Marine Blue Hennessey-embroidery on shoulder-level seat pad Monticello circuit ghosted into inside of footwell storage compartment



About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team creates world-record-breaking hypercars. The Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) is still the world's fastest manual car, and the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016) is the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible'.

Today, Hennessey designs, develops, and builds its 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph and boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine, the line-up includes Coupe and Roadster body styles – each available in track-focused 'Revolution' form. To ensure exclusivity, no more than 99 Venom F5 models will be built. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'.

