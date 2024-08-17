Mirabai Chanu Top Attraction On Day 2 Of National Speed & Figure Skating C'ships

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 16 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was the star attraction on the second day of the 19th National Speed & Figure Skating Championship as young skaters continued to showcase their talent here on Friday.

The event, hosted under the aegis of the Ice Skating Federation of India, had Mirabai Chanu awarding medals to all the winners on Day 2 while encouraging the skaters and expressing her admiration and support for the sport.

"This is my first time attending an ice skating event, and I am very happy and excited to be here and see so many girls participating in the championship. I think every state should have an ice skating rink so that skaters can practice easily and hone their skills. I believe that with such facilities available across the country, more talented skaters will emerge, participate in the Winter Olympics, and help us perform better on the global stage," said Mirabai, who missed a second Olympic medal in the Women's 49kg event by just one kg.

The Day 2 of the championship saw fierce competition across various categories. In the Pre-Juvenile Boys Free Skating category, Vir Chugh emerged as the winner, followed by Yashavi Singh and Suryaa E.S. In the Senior Men Short Program, Priyam Tated secured the top spot, with Vishal Anand Mutyala and Manit Singh taking the second and third positions, respectively.

The Junior Men Short Program was dominated by Manjesh Tiwari, who claimed first place, with Jatin Shehrawat and Simar K Bajaj finishing closely behind. In the Senior Women Short Program, Tara Prasad took the gold, followed by Chelsi Singh and Kashish Sharma. The Pre-Novice Girls Free Skating category saw Stanzin Khando emerging victorious, with Sara Narula and Mallela Lakshmitha Reddy rounding out the top three.

Harshita Rawtani claimed the top honour in the Junior Women Short Program, with Aanya Singh and Gauri Rai finishing second and third, respectively. In the Pre-Juvenile Girls Free Skating category, Stanzin Kunzes took the gold, followed by Stanzin Famo and Mia Mahajan.

As the XIX National Speed & Figure Skating Championship progresses, the event continues to highlight the immense potential and growth of ice skating in India.