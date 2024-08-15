Long Live Vibrant And Ever Flourishing Mauritius-Bharat Relationship: Jugnauth

(MENAFN- IANS) Louis, Aug 15 (IANS) Exchanging greetings on India's Independence Day, Mauritius Prime Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and PM Narendra Modi on Thursday cited the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two countries and the broad-based desire for its further growth.

"Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and to the people of India on the occasion of your 78th Independence Day. Long live the vibrant and ever flourishing Mauritius Bharat relationship," Jugnauth posted on X.

Replying to the Mauritius Prime Minister's greetings, PM Modi said: "Thank you PM Pravind Jugnauth for the Independence Day wishes. May the friendship between our nations continue to grow and become even more multifaceted".

Last month, during his two-day visit to Mauritius, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had inaugurated 12 High Impact Community Development Projects, a mediclinic in Grand Bois built with Indian grant assistance and also the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra, testifying the close relationship between the two countries.

During his visit, Jaishankar held extensive discussions with PM Jugnauth on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

The EAM also presented Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to the first two 7th-generation Mauritian citizens and handed over a royalty cheque for the sale of nautical charts, as per the bilateral MoU on sales of navigational charts.

The visit, said the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry, underscored the importance India attaches to Mauritius as an important pillar of India's Vision SAGAR, and 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

It also reaffirmed the continued commitment of both countries to strengthening their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepening their close people-to-people ties.

Cementing the deep-rooted cultural and civilisational bond, the Mauritius PM visited New Delhi in June to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony along with several other leaders from the neighbouring countries.