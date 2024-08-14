(MENAFN) According to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the United States is allegedly preparing a campaign to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to replace him with a more compliant leader. The SVR suggests that former Interior Arsen Avakov is being considered as a potential successor.



The SVR's statement, released on Tuesday, indicates that frustration within the American elite is growing over Zelensky's handling of the conflict and the effectiveness of billions of dollars in military aid provided to Ukraine. There is concern among United States lawmakers about Zelensky's approach, which they fear could escalate tensions beyond Ukraine's borders.



The SVR asserts that as Zelensky's presidential term officially ended in May, the US is exploring alternatives to ensure a leadership change that aligns better with Western interests. The agency cites Avakov, who served as interior minister from 2014 to 2021 following a Western-supported coup, as a prime candidate. Avakov's close connections with Ukrainian far-right groups and European Union leaders are seen as advantages that could facilitate negotiations with Russia and improve Western strategic positioning.



The agency's claims reflect ongoing geopolitical tensions and the complex dynamics of international diplomacy surrounding Ukraine.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553845