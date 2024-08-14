A Woman Found A $3 Million Lottery Prize In Her Spam Folder
8/14/2024 6:28:12 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Laura Spears found a $3 million lottery prize in her email spam folder.
Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan, can attest to that, as she recently discovered a $3 million lottery prize sitting in hers.
The lucky winner had purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website for the December 31, 2021, drawing. She matched five numbers to win $1 million, plus had the Megaplier to multiply her prize by three.
“I saw an ad on facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” Spears, 55, told Michigan Lottery officials.“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.”
“That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!”
