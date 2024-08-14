BREAKING: SC Allows States To Recover Mining Royalty Dues From Centre, Mining Firms
8/14/2024 2:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday granted states the authority to recover outstanding royalty payments for minerals from both the Central government and mining companies dating back to April 1, 2005. This decision enables mineral-rich states to collect these dues in a staggered manner over the next 12 years.
The SC has also directed mineral-rich states not to impose any penalties related to the payment of these royalty dues.
Developing story.
