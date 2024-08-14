Biden Says Ukraine's Operation In Russia 'Creating A Real Dilemma For Putin'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Ukraine's surprise offensive in Russia's Kursk region is "creating a real dilemma" for Russian President Vladimir and that the U.S. is in "constant contact" with Kyiv.

Biden offered his first substantial remarks on Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region during a gaggle with reporters at the New Orleans airport, Ukrinform reports, citing The New York Post.

"I have spoken with my staff on a regular basis, probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days and it's creating a real dilemma for Putin," Biden said.

"And we've been in direct contact, constant contact with the Ukrainians. That's all I'm going to say about it while it's active," he added.

Photo: Wade Vandervort