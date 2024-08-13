Coloringbook Releases New Line Of High Quality Adult Coloring Books

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High quality Adult Coloring on the by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc | ColoringBook

Flowers Adult Coloring with 100 art pages and 100 sketch pages by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc | ColoringBook.

Ocean Life Adult Coloring Books on the market by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc | ColoringBook

Perfect Bound 200 pages Adult Coloring Books on the market by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc | ColoringBook

Spiral Binding 200 pages, Adult Coloring Book by ColoringBook

Designed for use with coloring pencils, crayons, watercolor paints, markers and the paper material quality is unmatched in the adult coloring book industry.

- N. Wayne Bell, PublisherST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ColoringBook releases high quality adult coloring books for individual purchase and resale by bookstores and businesses. Providing a way to have fun with family, to relax, or unwind and de-stress after a long day. High quality adult coloring books are manufactured with premium materials. Each book is designed manufactured and published in St. Louis, MO at ColoringBook; home of the worlds original coloring book website. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc, manufactures the book covers on a full-color 130# laminated gloss card stock with thick artist quality inside pages to color. Research has shown coloring books may lead to relaxation, helping stress fade away.“One feature that sets the 200-page coloring books apart from others is the premium quality inside pages are printed on 100# thick coloring artist paper . The full color laminated covers are printed on 130# gloss cardstock. This helps ensure the coloring experience is smooth and enjoyable, without any bleed-through or tearing of pages. Whether you prefer coloring with pencils, crayons, watercolor paints, markers, or even oil paints, these books are designed to accommodate all mediums. You can also pull out the pages in the perfect bound books”, stated ColoringBook publisher, Wayne Bell. The books' prices range from $8.99 to $14.87 retail, and are available at wholesale prices for resale by shops and businesses. The company offers a wide variety of coloring utensils for individual purchase or resale.Superior quality materials and artist coloring paper is the choice for adult coloring books. The ColoringBook line of adult coloring books are printed on 100# premium quality stock that was chosen by the professional artists that designed the books. The new line of adult coloring books contain a perfect bound or spiral binding as options..100+ Uniquely Designed Adult Coloring Pages: Experience 100 pages of artwork and 100 sketch pages to color with a large variety of designs..Printed One-Side with a Sketch Page on the reverse side. Bleed through is not a problem in these coloring books. The books are printed on 100# premium artist quality paper that was chosen by the professional artists that designed them..Stress Relief and Relaxation. Research has shown adult coloring books may releive stress and help people relax..Designed and created by the staff and professional artists at ColoringBook, using the latest technological advances in manufacturing..Inclusive, Diverse, and a very friendly Community. Post your work or view others work on social media at ColoringBook from emerging artists and fans from around the world..Adult Coloring Book gift giving. Great gift for growing youth and adults of all ages. Enjoy a special occasion, celebrate any holiday, birthdays, gift giving to lift spirits or simply buy one to have fun..Buy with Confidence. is the original Coloring Book website and a top brand with 1000's of books published in 20+languages distributed to over 90 countries around the world. Satisfaction guaranteed with a 30-day no worry return policy.Adult coloring books help with relaxation and they mayprovide for a creative outlet. With intricate designs and patterns - create your own work of art. Plus, they make for a great gift for friends and family who could use a little stress relief in their lives. The high quality Adult Coloring Books are here to provide you with the ultimate relaxation and creative experience. To find out more about adult coloring books visit the company website .

Wayne Bell

Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.

+1 314-695-5757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook High Quality Adult Coloring Books