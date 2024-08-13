Sheikh Hasina Releases First Statement Since Fleeing Bangladesh: 'Punish Those Who...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Bangladesh Prime Hasina on Tuesday issued a clarion call for justice in her first official statement since escaping the country. The development came even as murder charges were filed against the Awami League chief over the death of a grocery store owner amid the deadly student-led protests. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has demanded a trial against Hasina for“genocide”.

“I demand punishment for those responsible for the killings and sabotage, through investigation,” the ousted politician said.





The fugitive leader called for August 15 to be designated as a national day of mourning and recalled the brutal assassination of her family members on the same date in 1975. The assertion came mere hours after the newly appointed interim government cancelled the holiday marking the assassination of Bangladesh founder and Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I sympathise with those like me who continue to live with the pain of losing near and dear ones. I demand a proper investigation to identify those involved in these killings and terror acts, and appropriate punishment for them...I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban," she urged.

Hasina also expressed grief over the burning down of the Bangabandhu Museum during the recent violence. She asserted that the "memory and inspiration, which we had to live, was burnt into ashes” and urged Bangladeshis to offer prayers and leave wreaths at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises.



"This was an extreme defamation of someone...under whose leadership we became an independent nation. I seek justice from the countrymen for this act,” she said.

The private residence of Rahman had been turned into a museum after he was killed alongside family members in a military coup staged by a group of junior officers. A violent mob had set the museum on fire following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

