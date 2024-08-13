Khasawneh, US Congress Delegation Discuss War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Monday received a delegation of US staffers at the Prime Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The Prime Minister emphasised that since the first day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, King Abdullah has been leading intensive efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting cessation of the Israeli aggression and to ensure comprehensive and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza. He also reiterated that the two-state solution is the only resolution to end the conflict in the region and to achieve security, stability, and prosperity for the region's countries.

Regarding the tension and escalation in the region, Khasawneh stressed that Jordan will not allow any party to breach its airspace, jeopardising the security and safety of its citizens, and will counter any attempts in this context.

On bilateral relations, the Prime Minister highlighted the deep friendship and strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, which this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



He also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the United States to Jordan and appreciated the support of the US administration and Congress for Jordan's developmental and economic efforts, plans and programmes.

Khasawneh outlined the comprehensive modernisation project led by His Majesty the King in its three tracks: political, economic, and administrative, noting that the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 10 represent the first milestone in the political modernisation process.

Khasawneh affirmed that Jordan is moving forward with confidence and determination to achieve the targets of the Economic Modernisation Vision, which includes ambitious goals for achieving good economic growth rates and job opportunities according to clear and defined timelines.

He also highlighted the favourable investment environment aimed at enhancing existing local and foreign investments and attracting more.



He confirmed that this investment environment is supported by a set of legislations and the establishment of a genuine partnership with the private sector, empowering it as a key partner in the journey of economic development and job creation for Jordanians.

The delegation members expressed their appreciation for the significant role Jordan, under the leadership of the King, plays in the region and in enhancing the prospects for peace and stability.

A dialogue followed, during which the Prime Minister answered the delegation's questions and inquiries on a range of issues on the local and regional fronts.

Also on Monday, Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah received the US Congress delegation

During the meeting, Maaytah reviewed the establishment of the commission as a constitutional institution following the constitutional amendments of 2011.



He also highlighted the preparations for conducting the parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House, scheduled for September 10, which will be held under a new election law.

Maaytah also highlighted the key amendments to the election and political parties laws, noting that the number of seats reserved for women (the quota) in local lists has been increased to 18 seats from 15.



He noted that the national list was amended to include 41 seats, allocated to political parties, out of a total of 138 seats in the Lower House, representing 30 per cent of the seats in the 20th House, adding that the percentage is set to rise to 50 per cent in the 21st House and stabilise at 65 per cent in the 22nd House.