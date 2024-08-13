'A Lot Of West Indies Players Are Not Interested In Playing Tests', Says Andre Russell

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) West Indies veteran all-rounder Andre Russell opined that most of the Caribbean players are "just not interested in playing Tests" and it is not related to money.

With the influx of T20 franchise around the world, Russell feels that red-ball cricket has lost its charm to attract youngsters towards it. Last year, senior players including Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers turned down West Indies central contracts but made themselves available for T20Is. Although, Holder has played in Tests also.

Russell, who played just one Test in his career, revealed that money is not the concern for turning down the Test opportunity.

"I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue," Press Association quoted Russell as saying. "Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests."

Russell's comments followed the West Indies' 3-0 series loss to England, which has left them at the bottom of the nine-team World Test Championship standings. Since then, they drew the first Test in Port of Spain against South Africa. Although they were behind for most of the match, they managed to reach a competitive position due to rain and a bold declaration from South Africa, with the game ending before they could push for a win.

Russell, along with Shimron Hetmyer, Pooran, Rovman Powell, and Kieron Pollard were participating in The Hundred during the final Test against England in late July. Despite being among the highest-paid players in the league, they continued playing The Hundred while the Test series against South Africa was ongoing. Pollard, Powell, and Pooran have never played Test cricket, Russell has played just one Test in 2010, and Hetmyer, who has played 16 Tests, last appeared in 2019.

"I'm always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they're hitting boundary after boundary. As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage," Russell said.

"So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don't think it's about money or anything like that," he added.

The 36-year-old has kept himself fit for competitive white-ball cricket so far despite battling a succession of injuries over the years, especially in the legs. He missed the 2019 ODI World Cup due to a knee injury after playing a few matches. Russell said his body can't keep up with Test cricket.

"Red-ball cricket is not my cookie, I don't think my body will keep up with Test cricket. But those in the team at the moment are fit enough and taking on the challenge. They had a few moments in the Test series (against England) where they could have turned things around. Playing England at home is always going to be hard for the West Indies," he concluded.