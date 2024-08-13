Smartersign Digital Menu Boards Now Available In Square Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Anselmo - CTO, SmarterSignHAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmarterSign, a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions for restaurants, is thrilled to announce that its digital menu boards are now available in the Square Marketplace starting today.This integration marks a significant step in enhancing the operational efficiency and visual appeal of restaurant menu displays.With SmarterSign, restaurants can automate their digital menu boards by seamlessly integrating with Square. Any changes made within the Square catalog are instantly reflected on the menu boards, ensuring that displays are always up-to-date. This eliminates the need for manual updates and reduces the risk of outdated information, saving both time and money for restaurant owners.Since 2006, SmarterSign has been a trusted partner for restaurants, driving sales and enhancing customer experiences through innovative digital signage. The integration with Square further simplifies menu management and boosts operational efficiency, allowing restaurant staff to focus more on delivering exceptional service and less on administrative tasks."We are excited about our acceptance in the Square Marketplace where we can help more restaurants automate their menu boards," said Peter Anselmo, SmarterSign CTO. "Our solution not only streamlines operations but also enhances the visual appeal of menu boards, attracting more customers and increasing sales."SmarterSign's digital menu boards make it easy for restaurants to manage their menus effortlessly. By simply updating their Square portal, restaurant owners can keep their customers informed about sold-out items, update prices, and add new items with ease. This ensures that menu boards are always accurate and engaging, elevating the restaurant's digital presence and driving customer satisfaction.Join the many successful restaurants that have transformed their digital signage with SmarterSign and experience the benefits today. Visit the Square Marketplace to learn more about how SmarterSign can help you automate your menu boards and enhance your restaurant's digital presence.

