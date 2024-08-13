On This Day: Key Events On August 13, From Berlin Divided In 1961 To Bollywood Actor Sridevi's Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On this day: Several key events took place in history on this day i.e. August 13. The day is celebrated, observed, and remembered for various political, economic and other reasons World History. In 1961, East Germany closed the border separating the eastern and western parts of Berlin. Eight years later, in 1969, New York City celebrated the Apollo 11 astronauts-Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins-with a ticker-tape parade. Speaking of special birth anniversary, late actor, Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963.

Late actor Sridevi was a celebrated Indian actress whose career spanned over five decades. Known for her versatility, she captivated audiences with performances in films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her standout performances in movies such as 'Chandni', 'Mr India', and 'English Vinglish' highlighted her extraordinary skill and range. Often referred to as the "Queen of Indian Cinema," her sudden passing in 2018 marked a great loss to the entertainment industry. Nonetheless, her enduring legacy is preserved through her memorable performances and significant contributions to cinema.

In 1961, Berlin was divided into East and West Berlin. This separation was a result of the Cold War tensions between the Soviet Union and the Western Allies. The division was marked by the construction of the Berlin Wall, which physically and ideologically split the city until the wall fell in 1989.

In 1969, New York City hosted a ticker-tape parade to honor the Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins.

Indiana stage collapse in 2011

In 2011, a stage collapse at the Indiana State Fair, caused by a severe storm shortly before a concert was set to start, resulted in the deaths of seven individuals.