Introducing Rampz: A New Game For Backyard, Tailgate, Beach & Indoor!

Skeeball and Cornhole Combined with Rampz...Now Shipping!

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! Rampz , the innovative 2-in-1 game that combines the best elements of Skeeball and Cornhole, is now officially across the contiguous United States! Available exclusively at and soon on Amazon, Rampz takes backyard AND indoor fun to new heights.

What Is Rampz?

Rampz is a family-friendly, 1-4 player yard game where players slide mini bean bags down a runway and off a ramp toward their opponent's target. The game-changing ramps elevate traditional yard games, making them exciting for everyone. Don't settle for last season's games. Rampz is the buzzworthy sensation, providing an unparalleled indoor and outdoor gaming experience.

Flexible

Gameplay: Interchangeable Targets

Rampz introduces a novel aspect to yard games with its interchangeable targets. The Pointz target features three shelves and a center cup for traditional scoring, while the Cupz target offers a fresh take on beer pong, allowing players to aim for more precise shots. With these two options and more game modes to come in the future, Rampz keeps your outdoor and indoor entertainment fresh and exciting.

Easy to Learn, Challenging to Master

Designed by outdoor game enthusiasts,

Rampz strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and challenge. Recreational players and competitive enthusiasts alike will appreciate its dynamic gameplay. If you're a fan of cornhole looking for a fresh challenge, you'll LOVE Rampz.

Portability and Durability: Ready for Adventure

Recognizing the need for convenience and portability, Rampz game sets come with custom carrying cases and an accessory bag. Whether you're heading to the lake, beach, or tailgate party, packing up your Rampz game set is a breeze. Its rugged construction ensures that the game is always ready for action, no matter where you play.

Shipping and Satisfaction Guaranteed

Worried about shipping costs? Fear not!

Rampz game sets currently ship FREE to the contiguous United States. Plus, with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, there's absolutely no reason to hesitate. Dive headfirst into the world of Rampz and become part of what the inventors affectionately call the "Rampz Revolution."

About

Pizzy Products: A Family-Owned Venture

At

Pizzy Products, we're more than just game creators-we're a family-owned endeavor fueled by passion. Our journey began with the invention of the sport Bag Launch, and after over four years of dedicated work, we proudly present Rampz-the original bag launch game. Our customers mean the world to us, especially those who patiently supported us during Rampz's rollout. We're committed to providing nothing short of a 5-star experience, and we invite you to give this exciting new game a shot-you won't regret it!

