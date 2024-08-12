Autym Laliberte's 'Oversharing: A Collection Of Poetry' Delves Deep Into Personal Trauma And Self-Image Struggles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autym Laliberte

Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autym Laliberte's poetry collection, "Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry ," continues to captivate readers with its raw exploration of trauma, heartbreak, and the challenges of self-image. This powerful compilation is the result of a decade-long journey of processing personal experiences, offering a voice to those who face similar struggles."Oversharing : A Collection of Poetry" is an intimate and unflinching look at the emotional turmoil that many teenagers and young adults endure. Laliberte's verses are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, providing a space for readers to find empathy and understanding. This collection is a beacon of hope and a powerful reminder of the strength found in vulnerability.Autym Laliberte, who will turn 26 this August, resides in New Hampshire with her two sons and fiancé. Writing has been a constant in her life, beginning with stories as soon as she learned to read and evolving into poetry by the age of 10. Though her early poems were modest, they marked the start of a lifelong passion. Laliberte's previous work, "Seven Years," a self-published book, laid the groundwork for "Oversharing."A challenging year in art school led to a temporary loss of Laliberte's creative drive. Determined to rekindle her passion for writing, she dedicated herself to editing and compiling "Oversharing," her first poetry collection. This project became a means of reclaiming her voice and reigniting her love for the craft."Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry" tackles profound and often difficult themes, urging readers to approach it with care. Laliberte aims to offer a sense of solidarity and healing through her work, showing that even in the depths of personal struggle, there is a path to recovery and connection. This collection encourages readers to embrace their emotions and find strength in shared experiences.To purchase a copy of "Oversharing: A Collection of Poetry", visit Fulton Books .

