Global Soybean Processing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Soybean Processing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Soybean Processing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The soybean processing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $86.34 billion in 2023 to $93.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The soybean processing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $127.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing global population, rise in plant-based alternatives, sustainability initiatives, shift in consumer preferences, international trade dynamics.

Growth Driver Of The Soybean Processing Market

The increasing cases of diseases like obesity are expected to propel the growth of the soybean processing market going forward. Obesity refers to abnormal or excessive fat buildup that poses a risk to health; this is also called overweight. According to a study, soybean processing will aid in the prevention of obesity. In experimental models of obesity, soy protein has been demonstrated to prevent or decrease body fat formation and improve insulin resistance. Consumption of black and yellow soybeans has been shown to reduce high-fat diet-induced obesity through modulating lipid metabolism.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the soybean processing market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CHS Inc., The Scoular Company, Fuji Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in the soybean processing industry are adopting a strategic partnership approach to provide essential communication services to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Product: Whole Soybean, Meal, Oil, Other Products

2) By Source Type: Conventional, Genetically Modified Organisms, Non-Genetically Modified Organism, Organic

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Distribution, Offline Distribution

4) By Application: Animal Feed, Aqua Feed, Biofuel, Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soybean processing market in 2023. The regions covered in the soybean processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Soybean Processing Market Definition

Soybean processing is the processing of soybeans, which involves successive steps to extract various different forms of soybean, they are cleaned, dried, cleaned once more, cracked, and dehulled. Soybean processing is used for drying, roasting, grinding, pressing and paneling of soybeans which can be used in various forms and in various industries.

