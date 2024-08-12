Global Pediatric Perfusion Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Perfusion Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global pediatric perfusion market is set to grow from $2.52 billion in 2023 to $2.73 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market's robust growth in recent years can be attributed to early advancements in pediatric cardiac surgery, pioneering perfusion techniques, and the evolution of pediatric perfusion equipment. Continued growth is anticipated, with the market projected to reach $3.69 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%, driven by the global expansion of pediatric cardiac services and advancements in neuroprotection.

Healthcare Expenditure Drives Market Expansion

The increase in healthcare expenditure is a major driver for the pediatric perfusion market. Higher spending on healthcare allows for the acquisition of advanced medical technologies, including those for pediatric perfusion. For instance, in 2022, the UK spent approximately $355.01 billion on healthcare, reflecting a 0.7% nominal increase from 2021. This increase in funding supports the adoption of state-of-the-art perfusion technologies, enhancing the quality of pediatric cardiac surgeries.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the pediatric perfusion market include Medtronic PLC, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, and LivaNova PLC. These firms are focusing on product innovations to enhance perfusion systems. For example, in March 2023, LivaNova launched the Essenz Heart-Lung Machine in the US, featuring advanced cardiopulmonary bypass capabilities and integration with hospital information systems.

Trends Shaping the Market

Significant trends driving the market include research in pediatric cardiac care, continuous education and training, and the development of pediatric-specific equipment. Innovations such as miniaturized extracorporeal circulation (MECC) systems and advanced oxygenators are gaining popularity. Continuous focus on neuroprotection and evolving cannulation techniques are also shaping the market's future.

Market Segmentation

.By Product: Pediatric Cannulae, Pediatric Centrifugal Blood Pumps, Pediatric Arterial Filters, Hem Concentrators, HMS Plus Hemostasis Management System, Pediatric Oxygenators

.By Procedure Type: Pediatric Cardiac Surgeries, Pediatric Organ Transplantation, Pediatric Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS)

.By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest market for pediatric perfusion in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position. The region's extensive healthcare infrastructure and investment in advanced medical technologies contribute to its dominance in the market.

Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric perfusion market size, pediatric perfusion market drivers and trends, pediatric perfusion market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pediatric perfusion market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

