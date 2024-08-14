Typhoon Ampil To Near Tokyo, Holiday Transportations Disrupted

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Aug 14 (IANS) Severe tropical storm Ampil is expected to intensify into a typhoon as it nears eastern Japan on Friday, forcing cancellations of public transit services during the country's holiday rush.

The seventh typhoon of the year, moving northward, is expected to hit Japan's Kanto region over the weekend, overlapping with the nation's Bon holiday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has forecast up to 200 mm of rainfall in the Kanto-Koshin region by Saturday morning. The Kanto area could experience wind gusts up to 60 meters per second on Friday.

As the storm approaches Tokyo and its surrounding areas, all Tokaido Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be canceled on Friday, announced Central Japan Railway Company, the operator of Japan's Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train, on Wednesday.

The company said it may also cancel services for the Sanyo Shinkansen line, which directly connects to the Tokaido line in Osaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

East Japan Railway Company also noted possible delays and cancellations of services for the Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Akita, and Yamagata Shinkansen lines from around noon to late evening on Friday.

As of Wednesday evening, several flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports on Friday have been canceled.

Airlines are preparing for more potential flight cancellations or delays, and highway restrictions, including road closures, may be implemented.

The JMA has issued warnings for strong winds, high waves and heavy rain, urging the public to take precautions while travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest information as the typhoon approaches.