Is Russia Ready To Exchange Prisoners From Kursk Region? Lubinets Talks To Moskalkova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets spoke with Russian Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova about the exchange of prisoners amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, Lubinets said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"Regarding communication with the Russian side. I can speak for myself. Yes, there was a proactive conversation on the part of the Russian counterpart on this issue. I really hope that, despite the public statements by the Russian that the Russians have allegedly decided to suspend any exchanges... We are currently exchanging information. I also inform the ICRC and the UN that the rights of Russian prisoners of war are being protected, we are monitoring this situation and at any time Ukraine is ready to continue exchange processes on the basis of the Geneva Convention. Again, we have priority categories that we are ready to exchange. First and foremost, these are the seriously wounded, secondly, Ukrainian women, and thirdly, all those who remain in captivity," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman added that the offensive by the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Kursk region forced Russia to change its position on the issue of prisoner exchange.

"I don't know how this situation will end, but the Ukrainian side is always ready to conduct exchange processes," Lubinets said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, captured Russians from various units in the Kursk region have expressed a desire to be exchanged with Azov fighters who are in Russian captivity.