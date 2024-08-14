Russian Troops Dig Trenches In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have begun digging trenches in the Kursk region as Ukrainian troops advance in this area.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Svoboda with reference to a post by OSINTtechnical.

The defences are allegedly being built near the Lgov-Sudzha road, one and a half kilometres from Sudzha. According to satellite images, the closest of the trenches under to Ukraine is located near the village of Viktorivka, 45 kilometres from the border. The furthest is at the intersection of the Selikhovy Dvory-Ivanino and Dyiakonovo-Sudzha roads near Kursk, 75 kilometres from the border.

At the same time, the commander of the Akhmat unit, General Apti Alaudinov, claims that the Ukrainian armed forces do not control Sudzha and that there is fighting there. Since the start of the Ukrainian armed forces' invasion of Kursk region, Alautdinov, who also holds the position of deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, has been making daily statements about the success of the Russian military .

CinC AF of Ukraine reports to Zelensky on AFU advance inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the day before that the Defence Forces were conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk region. As of 13 August, 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

Photo for illustration purposes