August Heatwave Sets New Records In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir is sweltering under an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels this August. According to independent weatherman Faizan Arif, Qazigund, in particular, has experienced its second-highest August temperature since 1962, reaching a scorching 34.2°C. The all-time high for the region stands at 35.0°C, recorded on August 1, 1990.

Kokernag, too, has shattered its previous temperature record for August, with a blistering 32.7°C recorded on this day. This surpasses the earlier high of 32.5°C set on August 23, 2023. It's worth noting that the Kokernag observatory has been operational since 1978.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 5.9 degree above normal temperature where the mercury settled at 35.3 degree Celsius.

The weatherman said that for Srinagar, this is the third time in the past 25 years that the city has crossed the 35°C mark in August, with previous instances occurring in 2020 and 2018.

Notably, the local meteorological department predicted a five-day wet spell from August 15 Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu however was a bit colder than Kashmir today. As per the details, Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius while in Katra, the mercury settled at 31.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weatherman here has predicted a five-day wet spell from tomorrow.

“A spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of Kashmir & Jammu division towards early morning with brief showers at few places towards late afternoon,” Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He further added that on August 16 to 20, light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of J&K.

Moreover, the MeT has forecasted the possibility of intense showers for a brief period & heavy rainfall in Jammu division, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K during the next five days.

It added that water logging in low lying areas and increase in water level in Tawi & other flood channels of Jammu division are expected during the next five days .